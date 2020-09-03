Kohl’s to close Fairfield location

The Kohl’s on 290 Tunxis Hill Rd. in Fairfield is closing on Oct. 17. The Kohl’s on 290 Tunxis Hill Rd. in Fairfield is closing on Oct. 17. Photo: Bruce Wettenstein / Vidal /Wettenstein LLC Photo: Bruce Wettenstein / Vidal /Wettenstein LLC Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kohl’s to close Fairfield location 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Kohl’s will be closing next month.

Weston Banker, a spokesperson for the department store, said the 290 Tunxis Hill Road location will close on Oct. 17.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the community at our nearby stores including Trumbull, Conn. (100 Hawley Lane) and Norwalk, Conn. (500 Connecticut Ave.) as well as on Kohls.com,” Banker said in an email.

Banker said employees at the Fairfield location have been offered the opportunity to work at other local Kohl’s stores. He did not respond to questioning about the reason for the closure.

Tunxis Hill LLC purchased the 100,000 square foot building, as well as two adjoining properties, for $12.5 million in 2019. Kohl’s had occupied the building for more than two decades. At different times, the site had been home to a PathMart Food Store, an Arlan’s department store and a Caldor.

Kohl’s Corp. has taken a strong hit to business amid the coronavirus pandemic, with revenue down more than 31 percent from last year, according to a company news release. Kohl's shares have dropped 54 percent since the beginning of the year, while the stock has decreased 47 percent in the past 12 months.

"Our organization continues to navigate through a period of extraordinary change and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 crisis,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in the release. “During the second quarter, we made significant progress in rebuilding our business. We reopened all of our stores with new safety and operating procedures, accelerated digital growth and showed great discipline in managing inventory and expenses meaningfully lower.”

In a separate news release from Monday, Kohl’s announced it had redesigned the company’s website in an effort to improve customers’ virtual shopping experience.

“We recently invested in elevating the digital experience to make shopping Kohls.com easier and more engaging than ever before,” the news release said, “which has been critically important as even more customers have chosen to shop with us online.”