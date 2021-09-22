Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 6:51 a.m.
1 of6 Kosovo police officers patrol a road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Kosovo's Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla during an interview with The Associated Press in Kosovo's capital Pristina on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Kosovo authorities said a 2016 deal with Serbia reached in European Union-mediated talks had expired and only proper Kosovo symbols are now valid. STR/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Local Serbs stand beside a road blocking the road leading to the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Kosovo's Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla during an interview with The Associated Press in Kosovo's capital Pristina on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Kosovo authorities said a 2016 deal with Serbia reached in European Union-mediated talks had expired and only proper Kosovo symbols are now valid. AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border was blocked for a third straight day on Wednesday by ethnic Serbs protesting a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on Serbs to move vehicles away “because they are blocking themselves.” Small groups of Serbs spent the night in tents and they have blocked the roads to the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings with trucks.
Written By
ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI