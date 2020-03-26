Kupchick: 13 residents confirmed with coronavirus; stay home

FAIRFIELD — Thirteen residents have now tested positive for coronavirus, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, state officials reported there were 875 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths from the virus in Connecticut. More than 60 percent of the cases are in Fairfield County.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Kupchick said all the Fairfield residents infected with coronavirus were self-quarantining. She urged residents to continue social distancing, remaining at home unless they needed food or medical supplies and to keep six feet away from non-household members.

Kupchick said her administration has reduced the number of employees working in town offices to only a handful, while others work remotely as part of an effort to lower the risk of infection to staff and the public.

The first selectwoman also said town public spaces, such as parks and beaches, will continue to be closed during the pandemic. Kupchick ordered the public recreation areas closed on March 16 to prevent residents from gathering and spreading the virus.

She thanked the residents who were adhering to official guidelines.

“However, I continue to receive phone calls, emails (and) photos from residents with reports of our children playing sports and crowding and gathering,” Kupchick said. “I cannot express this in stronger terms, they need to stay home to protect everyone in our community, most notably our doctors and nurses and first responders who are on the front lines.”

Assistant Health Department Director Jill Mitchell said the town was recommending more robust guidelines to town residents. She said the town was advising that people keep a physical distance from people even within the same household.

“We are just at the beginning of this pandemic and the next few weeks will be challenging,” Mitchell said. “Every step you take now to reduce contact with others will help all of us get through this extraordinary time.”