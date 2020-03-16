Kupchick: Fairfield closing public spaces, municipal offices

FAIRFIELD — Effective immediately, all public parks, beaches, golf courses, facilities and municipal offices are closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

Kupchick said there were no confirmed cases of the virus yet found in Fairfield, but said the town wanted to flatten the curve — a reference to the spike in cases typically seen during a pandemic.

She said she signed a declaration of emergency closing public recreation areas in part because her administration got many notifications from the public that people were congregating en masse in public spaces.

“This needs to stop right now,” Kupchick said. “Everyone needs to take this very seriously. We need to protect each other.”

Kupchick said the community was facing a public health crisis not seen in more than a century. Residents should not attend any gatherings and advised people to practice social distancing and to stay at least 6 feet away from non-family members.

All town offices are going to be closed to the public beginning Tuesday and will not reopen until March 19.

“We will make an announcement on Thursday afternoon as (to) how the town offices will proceed thereafter, to continue to provide essential town services,” Kupchick said.

In light of the closure of dine-in services at restaurants by Gov. Ned Lamont, Kupchick said she hopes residents would support local businesses by ordering pick-up or take-out.

Sands Cleary, the director of the Health Department, said it was critical for people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. He said the town was requesting people stay at their homes and not interact with individuals outside the household.

“We are asking people not to attend gatherings of any size or to engage in optional socializing of any form,” Cleary said. “In addition, we are asking individuals not to go out into the community other than for the essentials such as work... groceries or medicines or medical appointments or to pick up food.”

Cleary said medical experts are advising the United States that the country is approximately two weeks behind Italy, where there are almost 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,000 deaths.

“We have an opportunity here to make the change,” Cleary said. “We desire to be decisive now, and that is why we are asking this of you. But, for these actions to be successful in reducing the impact on our community, which at its core means reducing the number of deaths amongst Fairfield residents, these actions must be adhered to by all.”