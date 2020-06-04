Kupchick: Fairfield coronavirus cases continue downward trend

FAIRFIELD — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in town continues to trend downward, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

In a newsletter to residents on Thursday morning, Kupchick said there were 613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fairfield. She said 129 residents had died after contracting the disease, adding that 92 percent of the people who had died were residents of assisted living facilities.

“My prayers continue to be with those families who have lost a loved one during this very difficult time,” Kupchick said.

Of the 613 residents who have tested positive in Fairfield, Kupchick said 264 reported that they have fully recovered.

In a state report released Thursday afternoon, officials said there were 43,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, an increase of 148 from the day before.

Eighteen more people have died after contracting the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,007.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to decline, down by 33 to 373.

Charts and data on Fairfield cases including age, gender, nursing home statistics, testing samples, and different trend lines can be found at fairfieldct.org/covid19data.