Kupchick: Fifth Fairfield resident dies from coronavirus, 94 cases in town

FAIRFIELD — A fifth resident has died with coronavirus and there are now 94 confirmed cases in town, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

In an update sent to residents Tuesday night, Kupchick said the man who died was 72 years old. She said the number of cases in town had increased by 25 in the past 48 hours.

“According to Health Director Sands Cleary, modeling shows that we will likely see a peak of COVID-19 activity in our community on or about April 15th,” she said. “Accordingly, the medical community expects overwhelming demands will be placed on our health care system and health care providers during the coming weeks.”

Kupchick also reiterated that residents will face fines if they enter any of the closed parks, beaches and recreational areas in town. The decision to move from encouragement to enforcement became effective Monday.

The first selectwoman advised residents to wear coverings over their mouth when in public in light of a change in Centers for Disease Control guidelines. She said Fairfield had instituted a mask policy for town employees. A guide showing residents how to make their own masks can be found on the town website.

Kupchick also said a nonprofit Fairfield COVID-19 Relief Fund was launched on Tuesday and the town is looking for donations. The fund, she said, aims to provide limited, one-time assistance to Fairfield residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said use of the funds must be directly related to the effects of the virus.

“It is anticipated that requests for assistance may be greater than the funds received,” Kupchick said. “The ability to provide assistance will be based on the amount of money raised for this purpose, the validity of each request, and demonstrated need.”

Finally, Kupchick said town officials met with all of the grocery stores to get an update on operations and food supplies. She said they relayed resident’s concerns about some employees not wearing masks and gloves at the stores and strongly encouraged they make it a priority.

“All stores noted that they continue to receive regular deliveries of most items, including some items that remain in high demand, such as eggs, paper products and cleaning supplies,” she said. “To address the high demand and shortages, the stores are attempting to identify alternate supply sources for high demand items as they remain in limited supply and frequently sell out.”

According to Kupchick, the upcoming holidays will put a strain on those commodities. She asked that residents not overbuy products so that residents who need them can purchase them.

“Also, in following CDC guidelines, shopping trips should be limited to one person per household,” Kupchick said. “Spouses, partners, and children only add to the risk of exposure.”

Kupchick said the town had the technology to stay socially connected while remaining physically distant.

“We will get through this together if we stay apart,” she said.