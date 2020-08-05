Kupchick: Half of Fairfield remains without power after Isaisas

FAIRFIELD — Nearly half the town remains without power as crews worked to clear damage wrought by Tropical Storm Isaias, according to officials on Wednesday.

“While there was not significant rainfall or flooding, the sustained winds caused a great deal of damage to trees, power lines and many residents’ homes,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said in a town-wide update Wednesday morning. “Our DPW, fire and police worked through the night to clear blocked roads and provide safe passage.”

Kupchick said the town’s Emergency Management Team met Wednesday morning to plan for the coming days. During the meeting, the team also spoke with the town’s representative to United Illuminating on a conference call.

“Unfortunately, due to the widespread damage, many residents may be without power for a few days,” she said. “I will continue to stay in close contact and put pressure on UI to work quickly, and I will continue to provide updates to the community as I receive them.”

Residents were reminded to stay at least 10 feet away from any downed wires, which are assumed to be live. Many traffic lights were out, so residents were asked to drive cautiously.

The town’s transfer station was closed to haulers and residents on Wednesday, Kupchick said. Lake Mohegan and Jennings Beach were also closed.

Charging stations for those in need are located in the lobby of police headquarters at 100 Reef Road and the Fairfield Senior Center at 100 Mona Terrace.

Kupchick said the public works department has also shared concerns of residents approaching them without a face covering.

More Information Residents in need of groceries or meal deliveries are asked to call social services at 203-256-3170. For true emergencies, residents should dial 9-1-1. For storm information visit www.fairfieldct.org/storm.

“Please be mindful that we are still under CDC guidelines so we can assure the safety of our town employees and residents,” she said.

Kupchick is scheduled to meet again with the Emergency Management Team. She said she will provide updates as they are received.

“I know that it’s frustrating to be without power, especially after everything we have gone through during the pandemic,” Kupchick said. “I ask you to please be patient as the town works to clean up the widespread damage from the storm.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com