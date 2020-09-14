Kupchick: Student at Fairfield private school tests positive for coronavirus

FAIRFIELD — A student in one of Fairfield’s private schools has tested positive for coronavirus, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

In a memo to residents on Friday, Kupchick said the town was notified of a student testing positive for COVID-19 the day before. She did not identify which school the student attended.

“The school identified close contacts and those students and staff members have been required to quarantine for 14 days,” Kupchick said.

The first selectwoman said the Fairfield Health Department has completed contact tracing and has been in communication with the families of all Fairfield residents involved. She said it also has notified the health departments of the students who live in other towns.

Health Department Director Sands Cleary said the department is aware of at least two communications the school sent out to its community.