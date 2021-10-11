Kupchick 'disenheartened' by Fairfield charter revision strife

FAIRFIELD — When she appointed equal numbers of both parties to the Charter Revision Commission, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said she had hoped the community would feel empowered to bring forth ideas and suggestions.
Instead, Kupchick said she has been discouraged by the recent comments and concerns voiced about the makeup of the commission and the process of updating the town charter. Some residents have called the process “tainted” while even some elected-officials have voiced their concerns about the commission’s membership.