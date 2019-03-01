Kupchick looks to make history in selectman run

FAIRFIELD — State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, R-Fairfield, was elected for a fifth term at Hartford last November.

But this coming November, she plans to run for office again — back home.

“I’m excited to announce that I’m running to be the second woman in Fairfield’s 380-year history to lead the town of Fairfield,” Kupchick said in a video released Feb. 24, the day she made her run for first selectman official at the town’s Museum and History Center.

Kupchick chose Board of Finance Chairman Tom Flynn as her running mate. This is Flynn’s first run for the Board of Selectmen. Town Clerk Betsy Browne, who said she would seek another four-year term, rounds out the team.

“I know no one else I’d rather run with. I’ve known her for 16 years and she’s empathetic, yet tough,” Flynn said. “The campaign will be about what Fairfield will be like in 20-30 years.”

First Selectman Mike Tetreau issued no comment on Kupchick’s announcement, saying it was not appropriate for him to comment on the Republican nomination.

Tetreau said he was “definitely” running for re-election and would make an announcement in the coming months.

When asked about the top issues she would look into, Kupchick mentioned reinforcing a sense of community, education and attracting business innovation.

“I’ve been very successful in Hartford and I’ve been able to get a lot of legislation through. I believe I had a good relationship with the other side of the aisle,” Kupchick said.

The Board of Selectmen is currently composed of Tetreau and two Republican Selectmen — Ed Bateson and Chris Tymniak.

A former RTM and Board of Finance member, Tetreau was appointed interim first selectman back in June 2011 and elected to the position later that same year. He was re-elected in 2015.

According to historical records, Jacky Durrell was the first woman to serve as first selectman of Fairfield from 1983 to 1993. Similarly to Kupchick, Durrell served as a state legislator prior to leading the town of Fairfield, according to her obituary, from 1977 to 1979. In 2011, Sherri Steeneck stepped in as acting first selectman.

The town’s Republican Town Committee will hold its caucus July 16.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story indicated that Jacky Durrell was the first and only woman to serve as first selectman. The story has been updated to include Sherri Steeneck.