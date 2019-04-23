Kushner downplays Russia election interference

Kushner downplays Russia election interference

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, is downplaying Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner, one of the most influential voices in the White House, minimized Russia's involvement by describing it "as buying some Facebook ads" and trying to "sow dissent."

He added that he thought the investigations into the interference "had a much harder impact on our democracy" than what Russia actually did.

Kushner's remarks come just days after the release of a redacted version of a report from special counsel Robert Mueller on Russia's efforts.

His investigation reached the same conclusion as U.S. intelligence agencies, that Russia's interference was widespread and designed to help Trump.

Kushner, speaking at a Time Magazine event, also insisted the campaign "didn't know that Russia was doing what they were doing."