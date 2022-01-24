Kuwait pursues corruption charges in Eurofighter plane deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait's government said Monday that it had referred two senior military officers for prosecution in a major corruption case related to the country's purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon combat planes, after an investigation into the jets' improperly inflated price.
The Anti-Corruption Authority said that a major general and colonel in Kuwait's army would face prosecutors over their alleged misuse of public funds, the latest corruption case to rock the oil-rich sheikhdom. Officials are ramping up a long-flagging campaign toward greater accountability as government graft increasingly causes public and parliamentary consternation.