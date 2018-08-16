Kuwait's Olympic suspension provisionally lifted

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it has provisionally lifted Kuwait's suspension which had been in place for nearly three years.

The suspension was imposed after the IOC accused Kuwait's government of interfering in Olympic sport in the country.

The IOC says Kuwait's government has promised "fresh elections" for sports organization boards and also given a "clear undertaking ... not to obstruct the work" of the Kuwait Olympic Committee. The suspension can be re-imposed in October if the IOC board isn't satisfied with the changes.

The suspension meant Kuwaiti athletes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro had to compete under the title of "Independent Olympic Athlete." When Fehaid Al-Deehani won a gold medal in double trap shooting, the Olympic anthem played and the Olympic flag was raised.

There was no repeat at this year's Winter Olympics because no Kuwaitis competed.