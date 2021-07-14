LA County reports 5th day of more than 1,000 virus cases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County reported the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and health officials warned Tuesday that the especially contagious delta variant of the disease continues to spread rapidly among California’s unvaccinated population.
The nation’s most populous state reported 3,256 COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day total since early March. Los Angeles County, where a quarter of California’s 40 million people live, reported a new caseload totaling 1,103.