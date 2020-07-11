LA-GOP-Pres-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in

the Republican primary for President.

Weld Acadia 0 Allen 0 Ascension 0 Assumption 0 Avoyelles 0 Beauregard 0 Bienville 0 Bossier 0 Caddo 0 Calcasieu 0 Caldwell 0 Cameron 0 Catahoula 0 Claiborne 0 Concordia 0 DeSoto 0 EBtnRouge 0 ECarroll 0 EFeliciana 0 Evangeline 0 Franklin 0 Grant 0 Iberia 0 Iberville 0 Jackson 0 Jefferson 0 Jeff Davis 0 Lafayette 0 Lafourche 0 LaSalle 0 Lincoln 0 Livingston 0 Madison 0 Morehouse 0 Natchit 0 Orleans 0 Ouachita 0 Plaquem 0 Pt Coupe 0 Rapides 0 Red River 0 Richland 0 Sabine 0 StBernard 0 StCharles 0 StHelena 0 StJames 0 StJohnBapt 0 StLandry 0 StMartin 0 StMary 0 StTammany 0 Tangipahoa 0 Tensas 0 Terrebonne 0 Union 0 Vermilion 0 Vernon 0 Washington 0 Webster 0 WBatonRge 0 WCarroll 0 WFeliciana 0 Winn 0 Totals 0

AP Elections 07-11-2020 12:19