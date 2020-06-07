LA archbishop celebrates first Mass in person since outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Catholic archbishop celebrated the first in-person Mass since public worship services were suspended in Los Angeles because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop José H. Gomez celebrated the Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Sunday, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The morning service was limited to 100 people, with face masks and social distancing required for all those at the downtown cathedral.

People older than 65, suffering from underlying health conditions or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms were encouraged to instead watch a livestream on Facebook.

The cathedral was scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized immediately following the Mass, the Los Angeles Archdiocese said.

Public religious services were suspended March 16 because of the pandemic.

Beginning Monday, Mass is scheduled to be celebrated at the Catholic cathedral in English at 8 a.m. on weekdays with no more than 100 people in attendance.

