LA police officer, Alameda County deputy die of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer — whose domestic partner is pregnant with twins — died of the coronavirus Friday morning, becoming the agency's first sworn member to succumb to complications from COVID-19 as the virus sweeps through the state.

Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, was a 13-year veteran of the LAPD. He is the second LAPD employee to die of the virus; Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo died earlier this month.

In Northern California, Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Oscar Rocha died Thursday evening from the virus's complications.

“I knew Deputy Rocha personally, and he was a solid guy. He always treated me and my clients with respect,” Alameda County Deputy Public Defender Jeff Chorney said in a statement. “Things can get tense in court but he stayed mellow. I’m sorry this happened to him and I’m sorry for his family and colleagues.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

More than 400 LAPD employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Martinez is survived by his partner, who is 20 weeks pregnant, as well as his mother and siblings.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told KNX that Martinez had been sick since May and officials believe he was infected through his job. The chief told the radio station he has heard reports of officers not wearing masks and said repeat offenders could face disciplinary action.

“He was a hero lost way too early in life," the Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, said in a statement. “All of our officers have placed themselves, and their families, at increased risk throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We honor their sacrifice today.”