LA's Venice Beach a flashpoint in city's homeless crisis BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 9:54 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — David de Russy steered his bicycle through a sparse crowd of midweek visitors streaming down Los Angeles' Venice Beach boardwalk between multimillion-dollar homes, T-shirt shops and eateries on one side and vendors peddling paintings, hawking crystals and offering tarot card readings on the other.
For the first time in about a year, he was happy the view toward the ocean was largely unobscured with the misery of homeless camps that mushroomed along the sands during the coronavirus pandemic.