LAPD officer shot, possibly by friendly fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday, possibly by friendly fire, while answering a call about a suicidal man, police said.

The report sent officers to Wilton Place shortly after 2 p.m. where they found a man and a Rottweiler, LAPD tweets said.

The man appeared to be was armed with a pair of scissors, police said.

Although details weren't immediately released, an officer-involved shooting occurred before the man was taken into custody, police said.

The wounded officer apparently was struck by police gunfire but that hadn't been confirmed, police said. Her injury wasn't life-threatening, police said.

The Rottweiler also was injured and was taken to a veterinarian but there was no immediate word on what caused the injury, the LAPD said.