LL Bean, NWF program aims to get kids outdoors in pandemic

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L.Bean and the National Wildlife Federation are teaming up to help parents get their kids outside during the pandemic.

The program, called “The Green Hour,” features seasonal activities aimed at getting kids to spend more time outdoors. Those include playing bird bingo, going on a leaf patrol, becoming a wildlife detective and identifying animal tracks, among others.

It comes at a time when kids are spending more and more time in front of a screen during the pandemic.

“The stresses of the pandemic make outdoor time even more important,” said Shawn Gorman, L.L. Bean’s chairman.

Green Hour content will be distributed by both L.L.Bean and the National Wildlife Federation through newsletters, social media, on the L.L.Bean Outside web page, as well as the Green Hour website.

While content is delivered online, all activities are designed to get kids and families outdoors on a regular basis, said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.