COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,000 people in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of Louisiana deaths attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus surpassed 2,000 in figures released Tuesday by the state health department, and the number of confirmed cases neared 30,000.

More than 20,300 of those infected are now presumed recovered, according to the figures. The number of those hospitalized with the disease remained above 1,500. The number requiring ventilators stood at 220, up from 194 a day earlier.

The number of deaths — 2,042 — was up from 1,991 a day earlier.

The numbers were released as the state also reached another milestone in the effort to ease the economic pain caused by the coronavirus fight: Louisiana’s labor department said it had passed the $1 billion mark in relief payments.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said that, since March 22, more than 400,000 state residents had directly received payments totaling more than $1 billion as of Monday.

The commission news release noted that, for all of 2019, more than $151 million was paid to 103,000 claimants.

The payments since March 22 include more than $254 million in state unemployment claims and over $37 million in federal pandemic unemployment payments.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

