Lake Champlain ferry route closed due to ice

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — The ferry service on Lake Champlain says the crossing between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, is closed because of ice until further notice.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company said Friday afternoon that the Grand Isle, Vermont-to-Plattsburgh, New York, ferry is running as scheduled.

The company said it's expected to provide an update on the Charlotte ferry at noon on Saturday.