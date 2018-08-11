Lake Mohegan provides variety of recreational opportunities





















FAIRFIELD — What was once a gravel pit now has a Facebook page, populated with posts from dog owners.

Lake Mohegan, the 170-acre open space on Morehouse Highway, seems to offer something for everyone.

Lake swimming? There’s a sandy beach on the southern end of the lake, staffed by lifeguards and with a concession stand when hunger strikes. There is also a spla sh pad at the beach.

Dog walking? Lake Mohegan is the only public property in town where dogs can go off-leash — once they are 100 feet away from the parking lot — year-round.

Fishing? There are small, dirt beaches along the sides of the lake where fishermen can cast their line.

Hiking? There are three marked trails that take hikers along paths that run through trees, over bridges, and to fantastic views.

For most of these activities, there is no cost. A beach pass is needed for entry to the beach, and swimming is not allowed anywhere else at the lake. Information on the passes can be found at http://bit.ly/2OqmIiy

Before it was a majestic, and popular, open-space destination, Lake Mohegan was owned by the Mohican Valley Corp., which mined the area from 1951 to 1960. The town began the process to acquire the property, a process that spanned almost two decades.

In 1974, the Cascades were added to the inventory when donated by General Electric when it located its heaquarters on Easton Turnpike.