Lamont makes pitch for tolls as opponents submit petitions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont is trying to rally Connecticut lawmakers to support electronic tolls, acknowledging it's a "tough vote" for the General Assembly.

The Democrat sent a letter Thursday to state legislators, saying it's time to "move forward without compromising our core principles for an easier vote." Lamont has been meeting privately with lawmakers on a compromise bill.

Lamont is promising toll rates will be frozen for three years.

His letter comes the same day toll opponents delivered more than 100,000 signatures from residents opposing tolls. Patrick Sasser, founder No Tolls CT, says the grassroots group believes it's time for taxpayers "to band together and say we've had enough."

The group collected the signatures through its website, more than 30 protests it has held and at grocery stores and other locations.