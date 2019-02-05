Lamont's budget chief pick says there's no food tax proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's choice for state budget director says there's no official proposal to tax food, assuring lawmakers she understands the concerns of struggling residents.

Melissa McCaw has been nominated to oversee the Office of Policy and Management. She appeared Tuesday before the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee. When asked about the idea of ending the sales tax exemption for food, McCaw told lawmakers the Democratic governor has not yet put forth a budget so there's no formalized proposed tax on food.

She said "every idea is currently being considered" but she always works through "the lens of the mom who is struggling to buy food."

Lamont presents his budget on Feb. 20.

McCaw and four fellow nominees received unanimous, preliminary approval from committee members.