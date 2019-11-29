Lamont sets Fairfield special election for Jan. 14

HARTFORD — The special election for the 132nd legislative district seat formerly held by Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick will be held on Jan. 14, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday.

The seat, vacated by Kupchick after her election win, represents parts of Fairfield and Southport.

Democrats have endorsed Board of Education member Jennifer Leeper as their candidate for the seat; Republicans plan to vote on their candidate, likely RTM representative Brian Farnen, at a special meeting Monday.

All registered voters living in the 132nd district, which includes RTM districts 3, 8, 9 and 10, will be eligible to vote on Jan. 14.

Under state law, the governor must issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a legislative seat vacancy, and the special election must be held exactly 46 days after the writ is issued.

Lamont also issued a writ of special election for the 48th legislative district, consisting of portions of Colchester, Lebanon, Mansfield and Windham. The seat was most recently held by Linda Orange, who died on Nov. 20.

A special election has not yet been called for the open seat in the 151st district, vacated by new Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo.

