Lamont urges residents to stay close to home for holidays

While “things have calmed down” since the uptick in COVID-19 infections following Thanksgiving gatherings, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont urged residents on Wednesday to limit their interactions with family and friends over the Christmas and New Year's holidays to prevent another surge.
The Democrat said there appears to be more air travel, compared to the Thanksgiving holiday, and he urged people not to fly unless they absolutely have to. Those who do fly should test and quarantine, he said. He also urged people to celebrate with just their immediate family.