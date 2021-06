MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Groups representing landlords on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to end the federal moratorium on evicting tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama Association of Realtors is leading the petition that argues the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in issuing the order regarding evictions and that any heath concerns have since dissipated since people are now gathering in pubic without masks.