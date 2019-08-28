Large fire burns at abandoned lumber mill in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze at an abandoned lumber mill in Snohomish, Washington.

KOMO-TV reports the fire began at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday near Harvey Airfield east of SR 9.

The first units on scene found the building engulfed in flames and called for additional help, going to a second alarm, according to Snohomish Fire Assistant Chief Jeremy Stocker.

The building used to be a lumber mill but was currently being used to store mattresses.

Stocker says it appears a fire spread to the mattresses.

The intense flames prevented firefighters from getting inside the building and the fire was fought from the outside.

There are no reports of injuries. Fire investigators look into the cause once the fire is sufficiently extinguished.



