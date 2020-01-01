Large fire destroys building near WVa casino

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A former skating rink in West Virginia was destroyed by fire on New Year's Eve, police said.

The fire Tuesday night took several hours to bring under control in the building located next to a casino and a high school football stadium on Wheeling Island, Wheeling police spokesman Philip Stahl told news outlets.

No injuries were reported and Stahl said the fire did not threaten any other structures, including nearby homes.

Operations at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack were unaffected by the fire. Stahl said the building was being used for storage for the casino.

The former skating rink was built in 1924 as a state fairgrounds exposition hall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.