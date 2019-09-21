Las Vegas Review-Journal wins NPA's general excellence award

ELY, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Review-Journal won the Nevada Press Association's 2019 general excellence award for urban daily newspapers on Saturday and its reporter Henry Brean and photographer Rachel Aston were named the outstanding journalists and visual journalists of the year.

The Pahrump Valley Times won the general excellence award among intermediate-sized publications and Amy Alonzo of the Mason Valley News and Fernley Leader-Courier captured the outstanding journalist award in that category.

John Byrne of the Sparks Tribune was honored for the best photo of the year and Michael Ramirez of the Review-Journal for best editorial cartoon. Ric Anderson of the Las Vegas Sun won the award for the best editorial, which argued a year after the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas that another year is too long to go without meaningful gun reform.

The journalists were honored Saturday night at the Nevada Press Association's annual awards banquet in Ely, where three others were inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame, including Caroline Joy "CJ" Hadley, the first person to join the hall without ever having worked at a newspaper.

Hadley has served as publisher and editor of Range magazine for the past 28 years. The publication she says is dedicated to documenting the lives of those who work to preserve the spirit and heritage of the West also won the general excellence award this year for magazines.

Former Nevada Gov. Vail Pittman, who died in 1964, became the second governor inducted into the hall, but the first to have worked as a newspaperman before he was elected to public office.

Pittman and his wife bought the Ely Daily Times in 1920 before he was elected to the Nevada Senate in 1925 and served as governor from 1945-51. The other governor in the hall of fame, Mike O'Callaghan, became the executive editor and wrote columns at the Las Vegas Sun after he left office in 1979. He died in 2004.

Holly Rudy-James, a strong advocate for rural newspapers in the state, rounded out the 2019 class of inductees. Since 2002, she's been the general manager of what eventually became Winnemucca Publishing, which now includes The Humboldt Sun, The Battle Mountain Bugle and Lovelock Review.

Tod Story, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, was among six people named First Amendment Champions, along with Gov. Steve Sisolak, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and state Sens. Ben Kieckhefer, Melanie Scheible and David Parks.

The other general excellence awards went to the Boulder City Review for community publications and Reno News & Review for urban weeklies.

Brean, who joined the Review-Journal in 2003 after nine years as a reporter and editor at the Pahrump Valley Times, also helped the Review-Journal capture the overall award for "Story of the Year" for a seven-part series on Colorado River water.

Brean and assistant city editor Mike Brunker teamed up for a comprehensive look at the challenges facing water managers and planners in the rapidly growing Las Vegas Valley hit by decades of drought shrinking its primary water supply.

The Nevada Independent's Riley Snyder was named "Journalist of Merit" in the urban dailies category where the Reno Gazette Journal's Siobhan McAndrew and Jenny Kane won for feature writing and business feature, respectively.

A full list of winners will be available at the Nevada Press Association web site: https://nevadapress.com/