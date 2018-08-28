Las Vegas airport sees busiest month in history

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The airport in Las Vegas had its busiest month ever in July, breaking the record for the second time in 2018.

The Clark County Department of Aviation on Monday reported that more than 4.4 million passengers used McCarran International Airport last month.

The airport had set the record high for monthly passengers in May with over 4.36 million passengers.

Data released by the department show domestic carriers in July transported more than 3.9 million passengers. International carriers transported about 340,000 passengers and more than 96,000 people used a helicopter.

The airport has seen more than 28.9 million passengers so far in 2018.

The facility set a record high for passengers in 2017 with 48.5 million.