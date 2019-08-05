Las Vegas casino roller coaster where woman fell now open

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas casino roller coaster where a woman who is a double amputee fell has quietly reopened.

KLAS-TV reported Sunday that the El Loco ride at Circus Circus Adventuredome went back into operation late last week with little announcement.

The ride was shut down after the March 25 incident pending investigations and possible modifications.

Clark County records say the woman, who is between 25 and 30 years old, was "ejected" from her seat. Her injuries were not disclosed.

The roller coaster opened to the public in February 2014 and passed an annual inspection earlier this year.

___

