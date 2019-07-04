Las Vegas resort's 'The Strip Starts Here' stirs pushback

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas resort's new slogan "The Strip Starts Here" is sparking pushback from nearby hotels and casinos.

KSNV-TV reports the SLS Las Vegas recently celebrated its rebranding and name change to the SAHARA but its hashtag #TheStripStartsHere is facing playful criticism.

For example, Mandalay Bay tweeted congratulation to SLS: "Congrats on the new name @SLSLasVegas, but #TheStripStartsHere!'

Where the Las Vegas Strip begins has been a matter of debate for years.

Users say it depends on which way you're walking or driving since the north end of the Strip is different in both looks and layout compared to the south end.

