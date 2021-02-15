Late ice cramps anglers' appetite, research of crucial fish PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 9 a.m.
1 of6 FILE -In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, an ice fisherman shows smelt caught at Jim Worthing's Smelt Camps on the Kennebec River in Randolph, Maine. A lack of ice in cold weather states this year has made it difficult for scientists to study the rainbow smelt population. The ecologically important fish was listed as a species of special concern more than 15 years ago due to declines in its population. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Clem Tome walks cross a temporary bridge on the ice at Leighton's Smelt Camps, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Bowdoinham, Maine. A lack of ice in cold weather states this year has made it difficult for scientists to study the rainbow smelt population. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Steve Jesi of Middleton, Mass., steps out of a fishing shack to stretch his legs at Leighton's Smelt Camps, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Bowdoinham, Maine. A late arriving winter has made it difficult for to collect data about the health of the smelt population. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - A "closed" sign is posted at the River Bend Smelt Camps, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Bowdoinham, Maine. The late arriving cold weather has been a blow to some ice fishing businesses. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) — A lack of ice in cold weather states this year has made it difficult for scientists to study the population of an ecologically important fish.
Rainbow smelts, which are small fish that are very popular with ice anglers, have been a focus of conservationists for many years. The federal government listed the fish as a species of special concern more than 15 years ago due to declines in its population.
