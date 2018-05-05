Lauderdale County seeks office space in old federal building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — One Mississippi county is aiming to repair its aging courthouse, and it needs a place to move some of its government offices.

The Meridian Star reports that Lauderdale County supervisors are trying to reach a deal to pay for space in a former federal courthouse in downtown Meridian.

The post office remains in the federal building, and county supervisors have been negotiating with the U.S. Postal Service for about a year and a half. Jason Wells, one of the five county supervisors, says communication is slow.

He says securing space in the federal building wouldn't solve all the issues, because only some county departments would move there. But he says it could reduce the cost of the county courthouse improvements.

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com