Sources: 2 NYC police officers shot, suspected shooter dead

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers were wounded Tuesday afternoon by a man who opened fire as they arrived for a wellness check at a home with a history of domestic violence, a law enforcement official said.

The officers returned fire and killed the man, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

One officer was struck in the leg and the other was struck in the hand around 12:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, according to another law enforcement official, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One of the officials identified the man who confronted the officers as Rondell Goppy, a 41-year-old college security guard with a history of domestic violence arrests who had his guns taken away in July and returned in September.

Goppy was employed at the City College of New York in Harlem and was licensed to carry as a peace officer. The college’s website lists him as a “Crime Prevention Specialist.” He had three guns, one of which was found under his body, one of the officials said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed on the shooting and was on his way to the hospital, a spokesperson said.

At least one of the wounded officers was a domestic violence officer. Both were assigned to the 105th precinct, which covers the 179th Street address where the shooting took place.