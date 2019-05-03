Lawmaker asks towns to become 'Second Amendment sanctuaries'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is asking towns to declare themselves so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries to oppose the governor's push for stricter gun-control laws.

Republican state Sen. Elaine Morgan said Friday she's asking the five towns in her district to follow the lead of the Burrillville Town Council. The council passed a resolution last week saying it supports the police department's right to exercise sound discretion when enforcing gun laws.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has said that opponents could lobby at the Statehouse— but that ignoring state laws was "not an appropriate response."

Other jurisdictions nationwide have also adopted the term "Second Amendment sanctuary" in opposition to various new gun laws. Officials in several rural counties in Nevada are saying they won't enforce a new state law requiring background checks on all gun sales, including purchases at gun shows and on the internet.

More than two dozen counties in New Mexico approved sanctuary ordinances in opposition to an expanded gun background check law due to take effect July 1.

Morgan's district in Rhode Island includes parts of Hopkinton, Charlestown, Exeter, Richmond and West Greenwich. She said she sent a letter to town councils and police chiefs, asking them not to enforce "any gun-control laws that infringe upon the constitutional right to keep and bear arms." She said it's imperative they work together to preserve freedom and constitutional rights.

Burrillville's neighbor, Glocester, will consider a similar measure at a May 16 town council meeting.

Raimondo wants a ban on guns in schools and a statewide ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The Legislature is currently considering several gun-related proposals.

Raimondo's spokesman did not immediately respond to a question Friday about Morgan's move.