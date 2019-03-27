Lawmaker pushes back against House speaker's admonishment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state representative admonished by Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello for a rule violation is accusing the speaker of violating a rule himself.

Democratic Rep. Ray Hull argues Mattiello, also a Democrat, violated a rule by not holding hearings and an investigation on the matter after Hull made votes for an absent colleague. Hull says Mattiello did not refer the matter to the House Rules Committee in an "apparent rush to admonish me," and says he won't challenge — but rejects — Mattiello's action.

Hull did not address the matter that resulted in the letter of admonishment: he admitted last week that he marked Democratic Rep. John Lombardi present and voted for him on three bills.

Mattiello said in a statement that House leadership is disappointed with Hull's letter.