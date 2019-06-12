Lawmaker wants unlimited handgun purchases on single permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state Senate Republican has proposed that North Carolina sheriffs be able to issue handgun permits that allow for unlimited purchases rather than requiring a permit for each firearm.

Sen. Danny Britt of Robeson County says his bill that was before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday would eliminate the requirement that sheriffs issue a permit for each piston purchased. Instead, a permit would be good for unlimited purchases on a single five-year permit.

Britt says the change would make the process easier for law-abiding citizens. It has the backing of the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association, which considers it an efficiency step.

Democratic Sen. Floyd McKissick of Durham County criticized the bill, saying it would lead to the purchase of more firearms that could endanger others.