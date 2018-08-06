Lawmaker won't face criminal charge for gun inside airport

PELSTON, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan lawmaker will not face criminal charges for carrying a loaded handgun through pre-flight screening at an Emmet County airport.

The Petoskey News-Review and The Detroit News report Monday that Prosecutor James Linderman said in a release that he won't charge state Rep. Lee Chatfield because Michigan's law is not current with federal law in defining where inside airports guns are prohibited.

Chatfield is a Republican from Levering, south of Mackinaw City.

Security staff at Pellston Regional Airport found the gun July 15 in a carry-on bag. The gun was confiscated. Chatfield was questioned and later released.

Linderman said the gun had not been registered — a civil infraction.

Chatfield has said he accidently left the gun in the bag and later registered it.

Chatfield faces Bruce Newville in Tuesday's Republican primary for the state House seat.