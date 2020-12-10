Lawmakers: California jobless claims still a 'black hole' DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 6 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A beleaguered California agency's attempt to stem an unemployment benefits scam potentially exceeding $2 billion while reducing a frustrating backlog is failing, two state lawmakers from opposing political parties said Thursday, though others reported fewer problems.
Democratic Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, who heads the Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee, said she is seeing "a continued pattern of constituents who get lost in the process.”