Lawmakers are told port authority lacked accounting records

FILE - In this April 22, 2011 file photo, men fish from a pier in the Port of New Haven, Conn., as cargo vessels are docked at rear. Connecticut lawmakers have scheduled a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, to learn more about the finances and management practices at the Port Authority, which has come under scrutiny after paying a former board chairwoman's daughter $3,000 for office art.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State auditors are outlining for lawmakers some issues facing the Connecticut Port Authority, including a lack of written procedures and accounting records.

The General Assembly's Transportation Committee is holding a forum Tuesday to learn more about the finances and management practices at the quasi-public agency responsible for marketing Connecticut's ports.

The authority has come under scrutiny after paying a former board chairwoman's daughter $3,000 for office art, as well as other spending and hiring practices.

Representatives from Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's administration, the Connecticut Port Authority and state auditors are scheduled to make remarks. Republican committee members are voicing concern that several previous port authority officials didn't attend Tuesday's forum and suggested they be subpoenaed to testify.

Committee leaders say they're waiting to see if those officials submit written statements.