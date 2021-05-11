Lawmakers begin passing budget bills; no deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control Michigan's Senate on Tuesday began approving a $66.4 billion budget that would spend 5% more than in the current year — thanks to an influx of federal funding — but about $728 million less than what was proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrats voted against four bills that had been considered by the afternoon, showing a legislative deal with the Democratic governor remained weeks or months away. The Legislature is required to pass 2021-22 spending bills by July 1, though the fiscal year will not start until Oct. 1.