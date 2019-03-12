Lawmakers consider bill to allow minors to play bingo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow minors to play bingo with adult supervision.

State Sen. Timothy Kennedy sponsored the bill. The Buffalo Democrat says his legislation will ensure that children can take part in "the decades-old tradition of playing bingo."

The bill passed the state Senate Monday and now heads to the state Assembly for consideration.

A similar bill was introduced in the state Assembly, but it has not moved out of committee.