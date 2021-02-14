Lawmakers pursue limiting public access to mug shots SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 11:56 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tremayne Nez was gearing up for his life to start. He was newly married, had just bought a house and was soon to graduate college when those plans were derailed. In June 2019, police wrongfully arrested him on suspicion of selling LSD after they mistook Nez, who is Navajo, for the actual suspect, also Native American.
After spending more than 30 hours in jail, Nez posted bond but his mug shot had already been released, tarnishing his reputation throughout the tribal community. He was placed on administrative leave from his job, he said, and subjected to a drug test before being cleared to return to work.
