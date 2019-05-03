Lawmakers revise plan to rescue Ohio's nuclear plants

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers who've been peppered with complaints about a proposal to rescue the state's two nuclear power plants are making changes to address some of those concerns.

Yet the pending legislation still calls for adding a surcharge to every electric bill in the state.

House Republicans backing the plan say it won't cost electricity users more money because the legislation will eliminate existing charges for renewable energy and efficiency incentives.

Opponents argue electric bills will increase and the measure only benefits FirstEnergy Solutions' struggling plants, which are likely to close if the legislation isn't approved.

The revised plan announced Thursday calls for phasing in rate increases during the first year.

It also says there must be a review to determine whether the surcharges are still needed after 10 years.