Lawmakers submit abortion, climate bills as Mills takes seat

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are proposing bills to address sea level rise, protect pre-existing conditions and provide abortion coverage for Medicaid recipients as Democrats take over the governor's mansion and state Senate.

Gov. Janet Mills, who was sworn in Wednesday, leads the state alongside Democrats who now control Maine's Senate 21-14 and House 89-58. She's vowed to fight back against the "anti-choice agenda" and submitted a failed bill last year to allow physician assistants or advanced practice nurses to perform abortions.

Nine Democrats back legislation to require Maine to fund abortion services not approved under Medicaid. Another Democrat proposes an infrastructure bond to address rising sea levels.

Mills backs a bill to enshrine certain parts of President Obama's federal health law into Maine law. That includes coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions.