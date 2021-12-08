Lawmakers to take first steps toward new congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A key state House committee has homed in on a proposed map of Pennsylvania's new U.S. congressional districts, and could vote to advance it as early as next week.
State Rep. Seth Grove of York County said Wednesday the proposal was selected among 19 submitted by the public. Grove said the map was chosen by the State Government Committee because he deemed it to be drawn without political influence, meet constitutional standards, limit splits of townships and other municipalities and offer districts that are compact and contiguous.