Lawrence brewery sells beer for California wildfire victims

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas brewery is selling a new specialty beer to help raise money for a Northern California community destroyed by the state's deadliest wildfire last month.

Free State Brewing Company in Lawrence is joining 1,400 breweries across the country to offer California-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's new specialty IPA called Resilience Butte County Proud, the Lawrence Journal-World reported . Sierra Nevada is based in Butte County, where the devastating wildfire led to the deaths of 86 people.

The wildfire started Nov. 8, forcing thousands to flee and leaving several people unaccounted for.

Free State's head brewer Geoff Deman said Sierra Nevada shared the recipe for the citrus-flavored beer so that breweries could make it locally. Deman said the Lawrence brewery will have the beer on tap until it runs out.

All proceeds will go to Sierra Nevada's Camp Fire Relief Fund to help rebuild Butte County. Sierra Nevada had made an initial pledge of $100,000.

"Everybody in craft brewing has a relationship with Sierra Nevada in some way," Deman said. "When (Sierra Nevada) made the call out to breweries around the country to come forward to help out the situation, we saw an overwhelming response."

Deman said Free State was happy to join because of the overwhelming number of people in need.

Six breweries in Kansas are participating in the fundraising project, Deman said.

"There is a strong sense of community among craft brewers," he said.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com